Photo 1434
George
Visited a neighbour today and got a lovely welcome from George too. He's a sweetie.
17th January 2026
17th Jan 26
5
4
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1474
photos
137
followers
74
following
393% complete
1428
1429
1430
1431
1432
1433
1434
1435
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Taken
17th January 2026 11:45am
dog
,
pet
,
george
,
neighbour
Mags
ace
A perfect pet portrait! He's just precious!
January 18th, 2026
Cristina 🌺
ace
Hello, George! ❤️
January 18th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh George , the look in those eyes , but most of all the heart shaped nose !
January 18th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a cutie.
January 18th, 2026
Pam Knowler
ace
Another George! What a cutie!
January 18th, 2026
