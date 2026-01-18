Previous
White on White by jesperani
White on White

We had very thick fog this morning so visibility was limited - just about spotted the white horse.
Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone.
Photo Details

Mags ace
How magical!
January 18th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Quite spooky ! but such a beautiful horse ! fav
January 18th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful capture.
January 18th, 2026  
