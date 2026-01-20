Previous
R*o*r*y* by jesperani
Photo 1437

R*o*r*y*

My friend's gorgeous grandson Rory. Managed to catch him just as it looked like he was checking out his name.
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
393% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
What a sweet moment.
January 20th, 2026  
Diana ace
How cute is this!
January 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact