Photo 1440
Brollies
More rain. Been having a play with editing and the tilt-shift effect. It didn't miniaturise the people how I'd have liked but I like the grungy effect with the focus top and bottom.
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
3
5
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
Tags
rain
,
umbrellas
,
brollies
,
people.
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! the doom and gloom of the dark January day , just a slight pop of colour of the umbrellas ! fav
January 23rd, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
I love the obliging person with the green brolly which adds to the atmosphere albeit a soggy one.
January 23rd, 2026
haskar
ace
Lovely green colour and wet scene.
January 23rd, 2026
