Previous
Brollies by jesperani
Photo 1440

Brollies

More rain. Been having a play with editing and the tilt-shift effect. It didn't miniaturise the people how I'd have liked but I like the grungy effect with the focus top and bottom.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
394% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! the doom and gloom of the dark January day , just a slight pop of colour of the umbrellas ! fav
January 23rd, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
I love the obliging person with the green brolly which adds to the atmosphere albeit a soggy one.
January 23rd, 2026  
haskar ace
Lovely green colour and wet scene.
January 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact