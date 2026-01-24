Sign up
Photo 1441
Re-Take That
Our lovely friends' son has been 'Gary Barlow' (on the left) in a Take That tribute band for several years. They came to perform locally and we all went along to support them. They were brilliant!
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
1
0
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1481
photos
139
followers
75
following
395% complete
1435
1436
1437
1438
1439
1440
1441
1442
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
24th January 2026 9:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
show
,
concert
,
newcastle
,
re-takethat
Chris Cook
ace
I really like that you have caught them in silhouette.
January 25th, 2026
