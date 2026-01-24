Previous
Re-Take That by jesperani
Photo 1441

Re-Take That

Our lovely friends' son has been 'Gary Barlow' (on the left) in a Take That tribute band for several years. They came to perform locally and we all went along to support them. They were brilliant!
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Jennifer

Chris Cook
I really like that you have caught them in silhouette.
January 25th, 2026  
