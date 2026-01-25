Previous
11 today! by jesperani
Photo 1442

11 today!

Happy Birthday to my best little friend and companion, Paddy. Had to grab the pic of him wearing the hat while he was sleepy, or it wasn't happening!
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
395% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! bless - Happy Birthday little one !
January 25th, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
Happy Birthday puppy.
January 25th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact