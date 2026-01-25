Sign up
Photo 1442
11 today!
Happy Birthday to my best little friend and companion, Paddy. Had to grab the pic of him wearing the hat while he was sleepy, or it wasn't happening!
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
Jennifer
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone.
Tags
hat
,
dog
,
11
,
paddybirthday
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! bless - Happy Birthday little one !
January 25th, 2026
Chris Cook
ace
Happy Birthday puppy.
January 25th, 2026
