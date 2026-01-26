Previous
Station View by jesperani
Station View

A very quick shot today, taken as I dropped my niece off at the station as she headed back to York university for the new term. I like all the curves and lines and the view of Newcastle's castle nearby.
26th January 2026 26th Jan 26

Jennifer

ace
Photo Details

Mags
Wonderful POV of the overhead curves and the buildings.
January 26th, 2026  
