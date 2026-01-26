Sign up
Photo 1443
Station View
A very quick shot today, taken as I dropped my niece off at the station as she headed back to York university for the new term. I like all the curves and lines and the view of Newcastle's castle nearby.
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
Jennifer
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone.
Tags
station
,
newcastle
,
centralstation
,
eltraintoyork
Mags
ace
Wonderful POV of the overhead curves and the buildings.
January 26th, 2026
