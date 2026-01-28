Sign up
Photo 1445
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Well ok, it's a blink and you miss it plane, but it's there! 😉
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
2
1
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1484
photos
139
followers
76
following
Jerzy
ace
What a great shot....and TIMING!! It might be a while to get this same composition unless you live near an airport.
January 28th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
@jerzyfotos
Thanks. I do live very near an airport 👍✈️ 😊
January 28th, 2026
