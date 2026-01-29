Sign up
Previous
Photo 1446
Window Wave
Dropped my girl back off at her university flat after a couple of days at home, she waved me off. I'm going to miss her all over again!
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
1
1
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1485
photos
139
followers
76
following
396% complete
1439
1440
1441
1442
1443
1444
1445
1446
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
29th January 2026 8:16pm
Tags
window
,
girl
,
university
,
studentflat
Corinne C
ace
A great capture with the window repetition and the spots of colors.
I know what it is to have your daughter back at the University ;-)
January 29th, 2026
