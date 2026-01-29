Previous
Window Wave by jesperani
Window Wave

Dropped my girl back off at her university flat after a couple of days at home, she waved me off. I'm going to miss her all over again!
29th January 2026

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone.


Corinne C ace
A great capture with the window repetition and the spots of colors.
I know what it is to have your daughter back at the University ;-)
January 29th, 2026  
