Photo 1450
Photo 1450
Snowdrop(lets)
Loving the signs of Spring. Not loving those signs still being rained on!! (Unless it's for a drops photo...)
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
5
5
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone.
1489
photos
139
followers
77
following
397% complete
1443
1444
1445
1446
1447
1448
1449
1450
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
spring
,
rain
,
droplets
,
snowdrop
Boxplayer
ace
Brilliant close-up detail
February 2nd, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
So delicate.
February 2nd, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
beautiful Jennifer , excellent photography
February 2nd, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful in black and white!
February 2nd, 2026
Babs
ace
Beautiful.
February 2nd, 2026
