Snowdrop(lets) by jesperani
Snowdrop(lets)

Loving the signs of Spring. Not loving those signs still being rained on!! (Unless it's for a drops photo...)
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Boxplayer ace
Brilliant close-up detail
February 2nd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
So delicate.
February 2nd, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
beautiful Jennifer , excellent photography
February 2nd, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful in black and white!
February 2nd, 2026  
Babs ace
Beautiful.
February 2nd, 2026  
