Church Reflection by jesperani
Church Reflection

Still raining! But at least I got a nice puddle shot. This is the church at the end of my street and the puddle isn't as lake-sized as it appears! Not reaching for my armbands and an inflatable dingy just yet.....
Islandgirl ace
Awesome puddle reflection!
February 4th, 2026  
Cristina 🌺 ace
Breathtaking! Wow…
February 4th, 2026  
Mags ace
Fantastic shot with the reflections.
February 4th, 2026  
