Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1452
Church Reflection
Still raining! But at least I got a nice puddle shot. This is the church at the end of my street and the puddle isn't as lake-sized as it appears! Not reaching for my armbands and an inflatable dingy just yet.....
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1491
photos
139
followers
77
following
397% complete
View this month »
1445
1446
1447
1448
1449
1450
1451
1452
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8
Taken
4th February 2026 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
puddle
,
church.
Islandgirl
ace
Awesome puddle reflection!
February 4th, 2026
Cristina 🌺
ace
Breathtaking! Wow…
February 4th, 2026
Mags
ace
Fantastic shot with the reflections.
February 4th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close