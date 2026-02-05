Previous
A Face Only a Mother (and me) Can Love by jesperani
A Face Only a Mother (and me) Can Love

Made me smile. What a face. Love it.
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

Jennifer

Phil Howcroft ace
it's a fabulous face Jennifer, everyone on 365 will smile at it
February 5th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
A characterful face.
February 5th, 2026  
