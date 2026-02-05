Sign up
Previous
Photo 1453
A Face Only a Mother (and me) Can Love
Made me smile. What a face. Love it.
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
2
2
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone.
1492
photos
139
followers
77
following
1446
1447
1448
1449
1450
1451
1452
1453
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
5th February 2026 2:37pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
face
,
alpaca
,
northumberlandzoo
Phil Howcroft
ace
it's a fabulous face Jennifer, everyone on 365 will smile at it
February 5th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
A characterful face.
February 5th, 2026
