Previous
Photo 1456
A1 Bridge Reflections
I noticed the reflected colours and lights in the motorway bridge undersides as we passed under and took a few pics as we approached more. At least it whiled away part of the journey,the A1 is tedious :)
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
2
1
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1495
photos
139
followers
77
following
398% complete
View this month »
1448
1449
1450
1451
1452
1453
1454
1456
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
7th February 2026 7:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
reflections
,
lights
,
a1
,
rain
,
motorway
,
morerain
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely captured
February 8th, 2026
Mags
ace
Very cool night capture!
February 8th, 2026
