Previous
Photo 1457
Moo-dy
Think I would be too if I was standing in the rain with my fringe going frizzy.... he went into the barn just after this pic.
9th February 2026
9th Feb 26
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1496
photos
139
followers
77
following
Tags
rain
,
field
,
wet
,
farmanimal
,
highlandcow
,
morerain
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaaw! bless him - its not very kind to the Farm animals with all this rain. He does look rather wet and bedraggled ! fav
February 9th, 2026
