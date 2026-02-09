Previous
Moo-dy by jesperani
Moo-dy

Think I would be too if I was standing in the rain with my fringe going frizzy.... he went into the barn just after this pic.
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaaw! bless him - its not very kind to the Farm animals with all this rain. He does look rather wet and bedraggled ! fav
February 9th, 2026  
