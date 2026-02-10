Sign up
Previous
Photo 1458
Closing Time
Just remembered I hadn't taken a pic again and outside it's still raining. So here is another very quick snap - this time the coffee shop as we were leaving. It was nearing closing time so there were lots of empty chairs.
10th February 2026
10th Feb 26
4
3
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1497
photos
139
followers
77
following
399% complete
View this month »
1450
1451
1452
1453
1454
1456
1457
1458
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8
Taken
10th February 2026 8:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
chairs
,
empty
,
tables
,
costa
,
closingtime
Brian
ace
Love the POV
February 10th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super pov, and what a gorgeous mural on the wall !
February 10th, 2026
Mags
ace
A lovely image.
February 11th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely mural
February 11th, 2026
