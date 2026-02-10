Previous
Closing Time by jesperani
Photo 1458

Closing Time

Just remembered I hadn't taken a pic again and outside it's still raining. So here is another very quick snap - this time the coffee shop as we were leaving. It was nearing closing time so there were lots of empty chairs.
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
399% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
Love the POV
February 10th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super pov, and what a gorgeous mural on the wall !
February 10th, 2026  
Mags ace
A lovely image.
February 11th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely mural
February 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact