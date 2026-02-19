Sign up
Photo 1467
Photo 1467
Moody Priory
Tynemouth Priory and Castle on a very stormy day.
19th February 2026
19th Feb 26
3
3
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone.
Photo Details
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great looking capture.
February 19th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Stunning image with such an impressive atmosphere!
February 19th, 2026
Fisher Family
A lovely atmospheric shot of the ruins!
Ian
February 19th, 2026
