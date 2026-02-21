Previous
Glass House by jesperani
Glass House

Love this view of the Glass House, a music venue, through the arc of the Millennium Bridge in Newcastle. Nice on black.
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
Lesley Aldridge ace
It's a fantastic view isn't it, great photo too.
February 22nd, 2026  
