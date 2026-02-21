Sign up
Previous
Photo 1469
Glass House
Love this view of the Glass House, a music venue, through the arc of the Millennium Bridge in Newcastle. Nice on black.
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
1
0
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone.
1508
photos
141
followers
79
following
4
1
365
21st February 2026 6:59pm
reflections
,
newcastle
,
quayside
,
glasshouse
,
millenniumbridge
,
oldsage
Lesley Aldridge
ace
It's a fantastic view isn't it, great photo too.
February 22nd, 2026
