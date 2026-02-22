Sign up
Photo 1470
New Year Dragon Dance
Lots of noise and colour and fun to watch.
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone.
Photo Details
365
365
Taken
21st February 2026 1:05pm
Tags
newcastle
chinesenewyear
dragondance
yearofthehorse
