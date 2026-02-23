Previous
UFO in a doorway... by jesperani
Photo 1471

UFO in a doorway...

...as you do.
Not sure if they're landing or taking off, but if they've chosen a random doorway in Newcastle, it might be wise to take straight off....
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
Sid ace
very clever, i like it...
February 23rd, 2026  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured.
February 23rd, 2026  
