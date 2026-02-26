Previous
Toilet attendant by jesperani
Photo 1474

Toilet attendant

The new all-seeing, all-knowing toilet attendant in the old Fire Station (now a bar) in Newcastle.
Don't dare not leave a tip in case she takes aim as you exit...
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
403% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Looks very attentive.
February 26th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Taking her job seriously !
February 26th, 2026  
Mags ace
Ha ha! What a marvelous attendant and capture.
February 26th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
🤔🙀😂😂😂😂
February 26th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact