Previous
Photo 1474
Toilet attendant
The new all-seeing, all-knowing toilet attendant in the old Fire Station (now a bar) in Newcastle.
Don't dare not leave a tip in case she takes aim as you exit...
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
4
3
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1513
photos
142
followers
79
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
4
Fav's
3
3
Album
365
Taken
26th February 2026 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
newcastle
,
pigeon
,
toilets
,
oldfirestation
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks very attentive.
February 26th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Taking her job seriously !
February 26th, 2026
Mags
ace
Ha ha! What a marvelous attendant and capture.
February 26th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
🤔🙀😂😂😂😂
February 26th, 2026
