Previous
Photo 1476
Parallels
LNER train on a long exposure. Love how the light lines align with the platforms and lines on both sides of the track and frame the little people, admittedly kind of accidental.
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
4
4
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1469
1470
1471
1472
1473
1474
1475
1476
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 8
Taken
27th February 2026 7:34pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
train
,
longexposure
,
lner
,
durhamstation
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Well done!
March 1st, 2026
Diana
ace
Such an amazing capture and scene.
March 1st, 2026
Babs
ace
Lovely long exposure. Must be the ghost train.
March 1st, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Esquisite shot FAV!
March 1st, 2026
