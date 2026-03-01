Previous
Bathing Diva by jesperani
Bathing Diva

Photo hugely adjusted with Photoshop and AI, just in case you think Nelly is really in the bath with a martini on the side...
I saw an advert for an app which transforms your dog into medieval characters and other things which was very amusing. Decided against trying the app, but did create a cute alternative, but AI was involved, I assume the apps must only use AI. I think the curl over her eye (the photo of her is mine) does go with the 'damp n frizzy' problem we all face in wet weather and damp atmospheres :-)

