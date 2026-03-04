Previous
Crocus Carpet by jesperani
Photo 1480

Crocus Carpet

A small fraction of the carpet of crocuses at Wallington Hall, it was stunning.
4th March 2026 4th Mar 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! gorgeous ! fav
March 4th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautifully captured.
March 4th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Lovely.
March 4th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Aren't they a joyful view!
March 4th, 2026  
Al C ace
And in my favourite colour too
March 4th, 2026  
