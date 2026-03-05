Previous
Baskers by jesperani
Photo 1481

Baskers

The last of the snowdrops enjoying the end of day sunshine.
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
carol white ace
Lovely light and capture. Fav 😊
March 5th, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
Nice light and capture
March 5th, 2026  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
Nicely spotted and photographed!
March 5th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely side light
March 5th, 2026  
