Previous
Big Bird.....sort of... by jesperani
Photo 1485

Big Bird.....sort of...

Back to the murmuration spot but again, only had my phone. I like the giant bird shape they made - well I can see it anyway :-)
9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
406% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
I can see it too. Amazing!
March 9th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
I can see it too - fabulous!
March 9th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding!
March 9th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact