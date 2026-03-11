Sign up
Previous
Photo 1487
Smokin'
The traditional smoking of the kippers in Craster. We smelt of kippers all day after pausing here for my pic! 😂
11th March 2026
11th Mar 26
1
0
Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1526
photos
143
followers
79
following
407% complete
1480
1481
1482
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
11th March 2026 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
craster
,
smokehouse
,
kippers
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture. Smoked kippers are good to eat but can imagine the smell to be overwhelming.
March 12th, 2026
