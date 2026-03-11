Previous
Smokin' by jesperani
Smokin'

The traditional smoking of the kippers in Craster. We smelt of kippers all day after pausing here for my pic! 😂
11th March 2026 11th Mar 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone.
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture. Smoked kippers are good to eat but can imagine the smell to be overwhelming.
March 12th, 2026  
