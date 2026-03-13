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Previous
Photo 1489
Dunstanburgh Drama
You know when you set off for a long walk in blue sky and sunshine and then it changes? ....That!
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1528
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143
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79
following
407% complete
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Photo Details
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10
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5
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4
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365
Taken
11th March 2026 1:49pm
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clouds
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castle
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dunstanburghcastle
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walkfromcraster
Joan Robillard
ace
Outstanding
March 13th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Fascinating looking.
March 13th, 2026
Diana
ace
Such a dramatic image with those billowing clouds.
March 13th, 2026
Paula Fontanini
ace
Very forboding and medieval looking. The clouds are perfect to set the mood.
March 13th, 2026
Chris Cook
ace
If you don’t like the weather, wait a minute. Dramatic photo.
March 13th, 2026
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