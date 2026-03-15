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Chatter by jesperani
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Chatter

15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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Photo Details

Barb ace
Love this simple silhouettes capture!
March 15th, 2026  
Mags ace
Lovely silhouettes!
March 15th, 2026  
Diana ace
Simply beautiful.
March 15th, 2026  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I love the simplicity
March 15th, 2026  
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