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Photo 1492
Lego Bouquet
I love flowers but don't like when they die, so daughter gave me a Lego bouquet for Mother's Day, so it will last as long as I want! I love it. I've added a textured background as my wall is a very boring backdrop.
16th March 2026
16th Mar 26
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Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1531
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365
Taken
15th March 2026 7:38pm
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flowers
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lego
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mother'sday
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