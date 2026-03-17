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Mother's Day Tulips by jesperani
Photo 1493

Mother's Day Tulips

I liked the way my Mum had these on a table sitting in the sun. I added a softening filter effect.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful soft edit !
March 17th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wonderful soft colours
March 17th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 17th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Exceptional photograph
March 17th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful light and colors.
March 17th, 2026  
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