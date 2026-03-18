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Previous
Photo 1494
A head of the game
There were five in total, probably a boys' day out.
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1533
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79
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grass
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field
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pheasant
Margaret Brown
ace
Nicely spotted!
March 18th, 2026
haskar
ace
Nice find. Great scene and focus.
March 18th, 2026
KWind
ace
Outstanding! Love the pop of colour against all that texture.
March 18th, 2026
Sid
ace
he’d best keep his head down…! Nicely done Jennifer...
March 18th, 2026
Mags
ace
How delightful!
March 18th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Love the way they pop their heads up. Lovely capture!
March 18th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Right place at the right time and with a camera!
March 18th, 2026
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