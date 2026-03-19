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Previous
Photo 1495
Mitford Thatch
One of the few thatched cottages in the a North East, in Mitford near Morpeth, Northumberland.
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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Photo Details
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1
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365
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Pixel 8
Taken
19th March 2026 12:54pm
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morpeth
,
thatchedcottage
,
thatchedroof
,
mitford
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely capture of this quaint thatched cottage ! You would expect a few elves and fairies in the garden ! fav
March 19th, 2026
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