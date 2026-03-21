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Previous
Photo 1497
Sunset Stroll
A beautiful sunset last night and just spotted the couple and their dog as I clicked on my phone.
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1536
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Photo Details
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4
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2
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365
Taken
20th March 2026 6:13pm
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sunset
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walk
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stroll
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
March 22nd, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
i like it
March 22nd, 2026
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