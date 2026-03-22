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Ballet Shoes by jesperani
Photo 1498

Ballet Shoes

Quite taken by this window display. I miss the days of little tutus and sparkly leotards (buying for daughter, not wearing them personally!)
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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Mags ace
Back in the day... **sigh** A lovely sight that brings back so many memories.
March 23rd, 2026  
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