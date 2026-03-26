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Previous
Photo 1502
Heavens Above
Would have loved a biblical lightning bolt over the church as well!
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1541
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365
Taken
25th March 2026 4:33pm
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church
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clouds
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rain
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storm
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