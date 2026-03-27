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Heavens Above by jesperani
Photo 1503

Heavens Above

Would have loved a biblical lightning bolt over the church as well!
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning b/w capture - very ominous sky ,creating such an eerie feeling ! fav
March 27th, 2026  
carol white ace
A super dramatic scene and capture. Fav 😊
March 27th, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
Such a dramatic capture!
March 27th, 2026  
Jerzy ace
I'm with Beryl. Eerie
March 27th, 2026  
Sid ace
great composition and atmosphere...
March 27th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Superb, very atmospheric
March 27th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
This looks like the cover of a P.D. James novel. Fabulous!
March 27th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Very dramatic!
March 27th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
I like it
March 27th, 2026  
Paula Fontanini ace
I find it very ominous too but hauntingly beautiful at the same time.
March 27th, 2026  
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