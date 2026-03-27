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Previous
Photo 1503
Heavens Above
Would have loved a biblical lightning bolt over the church as well!
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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Photo Details
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18
Comments
10
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10
Album
365
Taken
25th March 2026 4:33pm
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church
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clouds
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rain
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storm
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning b/w capture - very ominous sky ,creating such an eerie feeling ! fav
March 27th, 2026
carol white
ace
A super dramatic scene and capture. Fav 😊
March 27th, 2026
Margaret Brown
ace
Such a dramatic capture!
March 27th, 2026
Jerzy
ace
I'm with Beryl. Eerie
March 27th, 2026
Sid
ace
great composition and atmosphere...
March 27th, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Superb, very atmospheric
March 27th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
This looks like the cover of a P.D. James novel. Fabulous!
March 27th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Very dramatic!
March 27th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
I like it
March 27th, 2026
Paula Fontanini
ace
I find it very ominous too but hauntingly beautiful at the same time.
March 27th, 2026
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