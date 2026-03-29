Previous
Next
Flower Boat by jesperani
Photo 1505

Flower Boat

I was taken with this flower display in a wooden boat in Haugesund
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
413% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture and pov.
April 7th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty.
April 7th, 2026  
Mags ace
Wow! That's just gorgeous.
April 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact