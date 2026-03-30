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Norwegian Ram-ble by jesperani
Photo 1505

Norwegian Ram-ble

They seemed to appear from nowhere, hopefully to welcome us! Or maybe they just fancied a swim but it was too cold....and I didn't see any towels or goggles amongst them..
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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Louise & Ken ace
What a beautiful scene this is! It looks like imagery in a vintage painting. What a Charming sight!
April 6th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
What a great scene!
April 6th, 2026  
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