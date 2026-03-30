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Previous
Photo 1505
Norwegian Ram-ble
They seemed to appear from nowhere, hopefully to welcome us! Or maybe they just fancied a swim but it was too cold....and I didn't see any towels or goggles amongst them..
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1544
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Photo Details
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11
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2
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4
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365
Taken
31st March 2026 8:46am
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cold
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sheep
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norway
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haugesund
Louise & Ken
ace
What a beautiful scene this is! It looks like imagery in a vintage painting. What a Charming sight!
April 6th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
What a great scene!
April 6th, 2026
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