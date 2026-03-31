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Photo 1507
Haugesund Graffiti
Like a bit of arty grafitti. Trying to catch up, so sorry for the overload.
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1547
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145
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79
following
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Photo Details
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8
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1
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3
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365
Taken
31st March 2026 1:12pm
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graffiti
,
courtyard
,
norway
,
haugesund
Mags
ace
Delightful find and capture.
April 7th, 2026
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