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Haugesund Graffiti by jesperani
Photo 1507

Haugesund Graffiti

Like a bit of arty grafitti. Trying to catch up, so sorry for the overload.
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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Photo Details

Mags ace
Delightful find and capture.
April 7th, 2026  
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