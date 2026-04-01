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Haugesund House by jesperani
Photo 1508

Haugesund House

A cool place to sit and watch the world go by.
1st April 2026 1st Apr 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a stunning image with those lovely grungy reflections.
April 7th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely looking capture.
April 7th, 2026  
Merrelyn ace
Great reflections
April 7th, 2026  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
I am guessing that whoever lives here has a boat that they dock right next to their house.
April 7th, 2026  
Mags ace
Very nice reflections and capture.
April 7th, 2026  
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