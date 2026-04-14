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Previous
Photo 1521
Looking up
A (long) road trip to Farmer Copley's tulip field while the sun shone. It was very busy with lots of visitors, yet I was the only person lying on the ground pointing at the sky. I blame this site.....
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1560
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146
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79
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Photo Details
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4
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2
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3
Album
365
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Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
14th April 2026 11:57am
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tulips
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tulipfield
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farmercopleys
Carole Sandford
ace
This is beautiful!
April 14th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
That's completely gorgeous!
Like you, I blame 365 for a lot of things...
April 14th, 2026
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Like you, I blame 365 for a lot of things...