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Looking up by jesperani
Photo 1521

Looking up

A (long) road trip to Farmer Copley's tulip field while the sun shone. It was very busy with lots of visitors, yet I was the only person lying on the ground pointing at the sky. I blame this site.....
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
This is beautiful!
April 14th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
That's completely gorgeous!
Like you, I blame 365 for a lot of things...
April 14th, 2026  
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