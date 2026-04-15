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Previous
Photo 1522
Jet
Jet is about a million years old and used to be jet black, hence the name. He lives in the neighbourhood when he's not off on motorhome adventures with his human. He does very well for his age.
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1561
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146
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79
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416% complete
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