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Rainbow Selfie by jesperani
Photo 1523

Rainbow Selfie

Just noticed as I upped the vibrancy on this, that there was a tiny hint of a second rainbow above this beauty. Spent so long admiring it, that the dogs and I got very wet going home.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
April 16th, 2026  
Babs ace
Wow what an amazing shot. Love the selfie in there too fav
April 16th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful catch, they are so fleeting!
April 16th, 2026  
Jerzy ace
Very cool image.
April 16th, 2026  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Good one. I like your shadow in it too.
April 16th, 2026  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ace
Super, two pots of gold. Did you find either one?
April 16th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow ! a stunner and beautiful sight ! Love the lone shadow admiring the view ! fav
April 16th, 2026  
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