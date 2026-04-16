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Previous
Photo 1523
Rainbow Selfie
Just noticed as I upped the vibrancy on this, that there was a tiny hint of a second rainbow above this beauty. Spent so long admiring it, that the dogs and I got very wet going home.
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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Photo Details
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365
Taken
15th April 2026 7:53pm
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Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
April 16th, 2026
Babs
ace
Wow what an amazing shot. Love the selfie in there too fav
April 16th, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful catch, they are so fleeting!
April 16th, 2026
Jerzy
ace
Very cool image.
April 16th, 2026
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Good one. I like your shadow in it too.
April 16th, 2026
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
Super, two pots of gold. Did you find either one?
April 16th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow ! a stunner and beautiful sight ! Love the lone shadow admiring the view ! fav
April 16th, 2026
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