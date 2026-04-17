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Previous
Photo 1524
Windfarm Sunset
Treated to the most beautiful of sunsets as we sailed past a huge windfarm in the North Sea.
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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sunset
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windfarm
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northsea
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful!
April 17th, 2026
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