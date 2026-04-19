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Previous
Photo 1526
Nobody puts Barra in a Corner
Lurking in the gardens at Seaton Deleval Hall. It'll be dancing to 'I've Had the Time of my Life' next.
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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365
Taken
19th April 2026 12:33pm
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gloria jones
ace
Love the capture that has great textures and a story
April 19th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a lovely looking shot.
April 19th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the walls and the trailing plants - Poor barra in the naughty corner !!! fav
April 19th, 2026
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice!
April 19th, 2026
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