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Previous
Photo 1528
Love/Hate
Fun at the fountain at Alnwick Garden. One boy loved the water when the jets started - the other couldn't get away fast enough.
I've cropped this down a lot as there were a lot of people there and sharpened and fiddled. Thankfully the water spray detail hides the graininess of the pic, lol.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1567
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146
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79
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418% complete
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Photo Details
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11
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4
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6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
18th April 2026 2:34pm
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water
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alnwickgarden
Sid
ace
lovely atmospheric image...
April 21st, 2026
Graeme Stevens
Great image, an easy fav
April 21st, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
It works well, love it!
April 21st, 2026
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture!
April 21st, 2026
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