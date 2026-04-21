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Love/Hate by jesperani
Photo 1528

Love/Hate

Fun at the fountain at Alnwick Garden. One boy loved the water when the jets started - the other couldn't get away fast enough.

I've cropped this down a lot as there were a lot of people there and sharpened and fiddled. Thankfully the water spray detail hides the graininess of the pic, lol.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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Photo Details

Sid ace
lovely atmospheric image...
April 21st, 2026  
Graeme Stevens
Great image, an easy fav
April 21st, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
It works well, love it!
April 21st, 2026  
Mags ace
Wonderful capture!
April 21st, 2026  
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