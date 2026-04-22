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Previous
Photo 1529
Yorkshire Windmill
Another from the tulip field we visited, to fill a gap.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1568
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147
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79
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Photo Details
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5
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1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
14th April 2026 12:07pm
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tulips
,
windmill
,
yorkshire
,
farmercopleys
,
tulipfield.
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