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Fjord Reflected by jesperani
Photo 1530

Fjord Reflected

It's my birthday today and very busy in a nice way, so absent until tomorrow. So here's one of my favourites from Norway, which makes me smile. Happy Birthday me! :)
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Jennifer

ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
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Mary Siegle ace
Happy Birtthday! I hope you have a glorious day.
April 24th, 2026  
carol white ace
Stunning and great reflections. Happy Birthday. Fav 😊
April 24th, 2026  
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