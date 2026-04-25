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Previous
Photo 1531
Van Gogh's Playground
Catching up after a super busy day yesterday and trying the oil paint filter, plus other major tinkering on my tulip field pics. I like the result.
Thank you for all the lovely birthday wishes. I had a great day X
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1570
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tulips
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*lynn
ace
beautiful scene with amazing light
April 25th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
This is wonderful
April 25th, 2026
Margaret Brown
ace
How wonderful!
April 25th, 2026
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