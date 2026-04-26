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Previous
Photo 1532
Tide Incoming
Long Exposure at Seaton Sluice beach while the dogs were digging holes in the sand and chasing a ball.
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Jennifer
ace
@jesperani
In North East England with hubby, occasionally 1 or 2 grown kids, 2 dogs and a camera or 2 and now, mainly a phone. Will...
1571
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148
followers
79
following
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Photo Details
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365
Taken
26th April 2026 12:25pm
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beach
,
longexposure
,
dogwalk
,
seaton
,
sluice
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